HARLINGEN, Texas(ValleyCentral) — Getting a driver’s license as a teen can be exciting, but it also comes with a lot of responsibility.

According to teendrivingsource.org, teen drivers are four times more likely to crash than drivers ages 20 and older.

Just because they pass their driving exam does not mean their driving skills will be perfect right away. Having multiple people in the car can also increases the chance of distractions, putting everyone at a greater risk.

“Even if they have a learner’s permit, they should not be driving by themselves. And the learner permit mandates that they have a 21 year older or older licensed driver in the front seat, and there are some restrictions on that too. That person cannot sleep, cannot be doing business, and cannot be intoxicated as well,” Harlingen PD Sgt. Salvador Carmona said.

It is important for parents to insist on safe driving behaviors and establish driving rules.

Car crashes are still the leading cause of death in the U.S., and according to the CDC, over 37% of teen driver deaths occur during the summer months, mostly in the month of June.

Speeding, cell phones, and driving under the influence are the main causes of car accidents. It is important for parents to talk to their teens about being safe drivers, not only for their safety but for others as well.

“It’s going to be a lifelong learning lesson if somebody in the vehicle is injured or dies at the hands of the while they are at the wheel. So that would be a tragic incident for anyone inside the vehicle. So therefore, you could lose your license, and you can lose the opportunity to get a license for a long time. That could be suspended privilege as well as the citation and just the overall draw of knowing that you had your hands. Someone got hurt,” Carmona added.

Last summer alone, Harlingen PD responded to 29 car crashes caused by teen drivers, 18 of those were caused by unlicensed drivers, and one was deadly.