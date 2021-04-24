Teen “devastated” mother has to continue to battle COVID-19 despite treatment

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – In January a McAllen teen wrote to Governor Abbott pleading for treatment to help save his mother battling COVID-19.

However, the teen says treatment didn’t give them the outcome he was hoping for.

Emilian Sosa, 15, explains why he felt like reaching out to the governor was so crucial.

“Time was running out, so we did have to find what is any available source, what is the next thing to help my mom continue through this what she’s going through right now,” said Sosa.

Sosa’s glimmer of hope came after Governor Abbott responded to his letter via Twitter.

“It was very happiness, thankfulness to God because we were able to do this all together, it was just not one but in an effort from everyone to help my mom continue on,” said Sosa.

Sosa says that he and his mom, Erika Calderon, have always been close because he is an only child and she is a single parent.

Picture provided by Emilian Sosa

His mother is now at an undisclosed medical center in Houston where she is still receiving the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation treatment months later but Sosa says they are not seeing progression.

“She’s still, her body is very ill right now still because of the damages and after’s of Covid, still her lungs haven’t been able to respond as favorably as we all wanted too.” Sosa also says, “it’s very devastating for her not to be here right now.“

He also says they have got bad news from doctors about his mother’s condition.

“The doctors have been saying maybe that is time to let her, and go disconnect her,” said Sosa.

However, he’s not giving up hope because he knew early on his mom wanted to fight after he says his family asked his mother if she wanted to keep fighting for her life and she said “yes.”

Picture provided by Emilian Sosa

Sosa is hoping that his mother makes a full recovery and has made a GoFundme account for any wanting to donate to help his mother.