HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 18-year-old man from El Paso has been charged with solicitation and kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl from Harlingen, police announced.

Felix Xavier Robles, 18, was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping, trafficking of a person and online solicitation of a minor, a news release from the Harlingen Police Department stated.

At 2:48 a.m. July 8, officers responded to a call of a runaway. The investigation revealed a 13-year-old girl had left the home after she had been chatting online with a man, identified as Robles.

Robles, who is an El Paso resident, drove to Harlingen to meet with the child, police said.

The girl left with Robles, and officers were able to identify a vehicle registered to Robles with a Florida license plate.

The girl’s cell phone was tracked to Mathis, Texas, where she was located and detained with Robles by local police, the release stated. The two were returned to Harlingen.

Robles’ bond was set at $700,000.