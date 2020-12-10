Teen charged following car crash that left 8-year-old dead in McAllen

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—A La Joya teen has been charged after being involved in a crash that left an 8-year-old dead and others injured.
Saul Aguirre, 17, was charged with one count of manslaughter, two counts of child endangerment, and one count of aggravated assault.
According to McAllen police, the crash took place on Dec. 6 around 1:30 p.m. near East Frontage road near South Taylor road.
Aguirre struck a van from behind near South Ware road and then fled the scene.
He then lost control of the vehicle, causing a roll over on Expressway 83.
One adult and three children inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital, where 8-year-old Carlos Ozuna Jr. died.
Aguirre was given a $215,000 bond and remains in jail.
The status of the rest of the people that were in the vehicle is unknown.
The driver of the van did not suffer life-threatening injuries, according to police.