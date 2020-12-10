Teen charged following car crash that left 8-year-old dead in McAllen

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—A La Joya teen has been charged after being involved in a crash that left an 8-year-old dead and others injured.

Saul Aguirre, 17, was charged with one count of manslaughter, two counts of child endangerment, and one count of aggravated assault.

Saul Aguirre (Credit: Hidalgo County Jail)

According to McAllen police, the crash took place on Dec. 6 around 1:30 p.m. near East Frontage road near South Taylor road.

Aguirre struck a van from behind near South Ware road and then fled the scene.

He then lost control of the vehicle, causing a roll over on Expressway 83.

One adult and three children inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital, where 8-year-old Carlos Ozuna Jr. died.

Aguirre was given a $215,000 bond and remains in jail.

The status of the rest of the people that were in the vehicle is unknown.

The driver of the van did not suffer life-threatening injuries, according to police.