BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager entering the United States was arrested after authorities found cocaine hidden in her vehicle, documents revealed.

Hannia Camila Ramos, born in 2004, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, according to federal records.

A criminal complaint stated on Friday, May 19, Ramos attempted to enter the U.S. at the Gateway International Bridge in a silver Toyota Corolla

During a primary inspection, CBP officers noticed “inconsistencies in Ramos’s itinerary,” the complaint stated. She was then sent for a secondary inspection.

CBPS says an X-ray scan of the vehicle showed an anomaly in the passenger rear side quarter panel. A K-9 alerted officers of an odor emitting from the panel.

Officers inspected the panel, where they say they found four brick-like packages wrapped in brown tape. They packages, which weighed 7.8 pounds, tested positive for cocaine, the complaint stated.

Ramos was interviewed by HSI special agents and said that she made this trip on four other occasions, beginning in February 2023. Her detention hearing is scheduled for May 25.