PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Authorities have arrested a teenager for a robbery that occurred at the Black Sheep Smoke and Vape Shop.

On Saturday, at approximately 3 p.m. Edwin Diaz entered the Black Sheep Smoke Shop located at 1513 South Cage Boulevard, according to a press release from Pharr PD.

Upon entering the business, Diaz demanded that the clerk turn around and not move, while he took and made-off with 26 CBD vape pen refill cartridges, valued at about $2,600 total.

Police received a tip on Diaz’s whereabouts after releasing surveillance footage on social media platforms and local media outlets, stated the release.

The 19-year-old man was arrested for multiple charges.

The charges are as followed:

Robbery, a 1 st Degree Felony

Degree Felony Two counts of Burglary of a Building, a State Jail Felony

One count of criminal attempt Burglary of a Building, a Class A misdemeanor

Diaz has a bond set at $22,000.

Investigators have also found enough evidence to link Diaz to crimes at two other establishments.