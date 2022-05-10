PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Authorities have arrested a teenager for a robbery that occurred at the Black Sheep Smoke and Vape Shop.
On Saturday, at approximately 3 p.m. Edwin Diaz entered the Black Sheep Smoke Shop located at 1513 South Cage Boulevard, according to a press release from Pharr PD.
Upon entering the business, Diaz demanded that the clerk turn around and not move, while he took and made-off with 26 CBD vape pen refill cartridges, valued at about $2,600 total.
Police received a tip on Diaz’s whereabouts after releasing surveillance footage on social media platforms and local media outlets, stated the release.
The 19-year-old man was arrested for multiple charges.
The charges are as followed:
- Robbery, a 1st Degree Felony
- Two counts of Burglary of a Building, a State Jail Felony
- One count of criminal attempt Burglary of a Building, a Class A misdemeanor
Diaz has a bond set at $22,000.
Investigators have also found enough evidence to link Diaz to crimes at two other establishments.