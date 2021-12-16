Teen arrested in human smuggling attempt, 100 migrants discovered

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division discovered 100 migrants inside a tractor-trailer, leading to the arrest of a 17-year-old.

On Tuesday at approximately 7 p.m. a DPS special agent observed several vehicles being escorted as they uploaded migrants and transferred them into a semi-trailer in Laredo.

Special agents and Highway Patrol Troopers approached the trailer and discovered the 100 migrants inside. Migrants included a total of 82 men and 18 women.

The trailer was found closed shut from the outside, preventing migrants from being able to exit. The trailer had no form of ventilation.

In connection, a DPS trooper arrested a 17-year-old teenager, Paulino Diaz Jr., for smuggling of persons, according to a Texas DPS spokesperson.

Migrants arrested were the result of Texas DPS’s work as part of Operation Lone Star (OLS). OLS combats the smuggling of people and drugs into the state of Texas.