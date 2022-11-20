RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teen in connection to a robbery that occurred at a home on Thursday, deputies said.

17-year-old Noel Silva Jr. was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to commit a felony and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Deputies say a resident told them a man was carrying a Pizza Hut box and a handgun when he barged into the home on Navajo Street and Alvarez Road.

Deputies said there were more individuals involved in the armed robbery.

Anyone with information contact Starr County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 487-5571.

The case is still an ongoing investigation.