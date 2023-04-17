WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police arrested a suspect who they say, wrote threats on the school’s restroom walls.

Investigators arrested a 16-year-old at 1 p.m. Monday at the Weslaco High School campus.

On Friday, the Weslaco police school resource officers informed the school district of a threat made on the campus. The Weslaco Police Department then conducted an investigation to find the person of interest, authorities say.

Weslaco police remind the public to speak to their children about the severe consequences of any threatening messages of any kind against a school and their commitment to the safety of the community.

Anyone with information of any threats is asked to report it immediately to the Weslaco Police Department at (956) 968-8591 or the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-TIPS (8477).