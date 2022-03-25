BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager was arrested on Wednesday after a shooting that left one hospitalized.

Clemente Jaramillo Jr., 19, was arrested on four counts of deadly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On March 23, officers responded to the 1600 block of Sahara Drive where they found a man who was shot in the chest and thigh areas. The man was then rushed to the hospital and refused to tell officers who shot him.

The Brownsville PD Criminal Investigation unit was present at the scene when Jaramillo arrived stating that he shot the man. He said two men entered his residence by force, demanding money. He stated the two men were armed with a gun and a knife.

Jaramillo said he ran into his room and grabbed a gun, shooting at the men and striking one of them.

After further investigation, officers located a handgun, currency and a large number of narcotics, including Xanax, marijuana, cocaine, codeine and LSD.

It was later determined that the men were let in the house by Jaramillo to conduct a drug transaction before a disagreement led to shots being fired.

Investigators were also able to determine that Jaramillo was the suspect in a drive-by shooting that occurred on Feb. 18 at the 4700 block of Palacio Real Drive. There were four individuals inside the residence at the time.

Police said there are charges pending for the two individuals who entered the residence, and those with information on the men are asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 mobile app.

Jaramillo received bonds totaling $100,000.