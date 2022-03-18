MCALLEN (ValleyCentral) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old wanted for stabbing a person in McAllen.

According to a release, Orlando Eric Rodriguez, 17, was arrested on Friday. Rodriguez is charged with aggravated assault.

On Thursday, McAllen police issued a warrant for Rodriguez’s arrest after a stabbing was reported on Maple Avenue in McAllen around 4:26 a.m.

A male was yelling for help and banging on doors. Police arrived and located a male injured with stab wounds. An ambulance transported the male to a local hospital.

Witnesses identified Rodriguez as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Rodriguez was arraigned on Friday for the aggravated assault charge. He faces a $100 thousand bond for the charge.