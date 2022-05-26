RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have arrested a teenager for making a “terroristic threat” toward the Raymondville Independent School District.

On Wednesday, while attending a Career Fair at Raymondville High School, Willacy County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were approached by multiple students reporting threats.

Students reported threats being made toward the school on the social media platform, Snapchat, according to WSCO.

Raymondville ISD worked in partnership with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to identify the suspect.

Thursday morning, authorities arrested the male juvenile for terroristic threat, according to Raymondville ISD.

Raymondville ISD will continue to work with law enforcement agencies to identify and validate any threats to the safety of its students and staff.

In addition, the district has contracted certified peace officers to provide 360 security at each campus for the remainder of this school year.

Lastly, Raymondville ISD asked anyone with information on potential threats to contact the Raymondville ISD Police at (956) 689-8183.