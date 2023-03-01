BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teen was arrested in Brownsville following a fight at a local gym, police said.

Mathew Lopez, 18, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and resisting arrest, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

On Tuesday, officers responded to the gym, located at the 800 block of Sunrise Blvd. in response to a fight. By the time officers arrived, the parties involved in the fight were already separated, the release stated.

Police learned that two people were fighting in the restroom before being separated.

“Mathew Lopez, suspect, was advised by management that he was no longer welcome at the location and had to leave,” the release stated.

Lopez was then escorted out of the building by an officer.

While officers went back inside for more information, Lopez re-entered the building and was found inside towards the back, police said.

Police said that Lopez refused to leave, and pulled his arms away while officers attempted to arrest him.

“The officers escorted Lopez to the ground in an attempt to place the handcuffs on but Lopez refused to obey the officers orders and resisted arrest,” the release stated.

After a struggle, Lopez was taken into custody and transported to the Brownsville City Jail.