DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna police arrested an 18-year-old man accused of assaulting his 4-month-old son.

Erik Anthony Leza was arrested on a charge of injury to a child, a third degree felony, according to a news release from the Donna Police Department.

On Wednesday, officers responded to the Valley Baptist Micro Hospital in Weslaco in reference to a child who was brought to the emergency room by his mother with bruises to his face. The child’s mother said that the injuries were sustained while under Leza’s care — and that he had given conflicting stories of how the child received the injuries, the release stated.

The following day, police brought Leza in for questioning where he admitted to striking the 4-month-old child multiple times on his face, police said.

Leza, who is from San Antonio, had been living with his girlfriend and child for a year in Donna.

“We take child abuse cases very seriously,” Donna police added. “Especially in the wake of a recent homicide with a baby. It’s something we don’t take lightly.”

The baby is recovering and has been released from the hospital. Leza is expected to appear before the Donna Municipal Court Judge on Friday for arraignment.