RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday for racing during a Thanksgiving crash that left one man dead.

Reynaldo Mendoza, of Rio Hondo, was arrested on charges of racing on a highway involving death, accident causing death and tampering with physical evidence, jail records show.

ValleyCentral spoke with the Texas Department of Public Safety, who said that Reynaldo’s father, Ernesto Mendoza was also arrested. Records show he is facing charges of tampering with physical evidence and false report to a peace officer.

Reynaldo Mendoza (Cameron County Sheriff’s Office) Ernesto Mendoza (Cameron County Sheriff’s Office)

In November, the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office announced it was searching for the driver of a blue Ford Mustang that was involved in the deadly crash.

Police say one man was killed Thursday morning in an accident near Rio Hondo. By Jerry Salinas/ValleyCentral

The crash occurred at 10:11 a.m., Nov. 23 on FM 106, east of Nelson Road in Rio Hondo.

Authorities said that a brown Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on FM 106, attempting to pass on the opposite lane of travel, when it collided with a brown Saturn Outlook traveling westbound.

(Photo: Cameron County District Attorney’s Office)

The driver of the Saturn, 42-year-old Jorge Villanueva, died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was air-flown to DHR in Edinburg.

In an update, DPS stated that a blue Ford Mustang was racing the Silverado that collided with the Saturn. Authorities stated that Ernesto was arrested after he assisted his son in altering the look of the Mustang.

DPS added that the driver of the Chevrolet will be charged after he is medically released.