EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager accused of stabbing a man multiple times, and attempting to run him over with a vehicle, was arrested on Friday.

Aaron Rivas, 17, was arrested by Edinburg police and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

According to the release, Edinburg police arrived to an IHOP the 500 block of E. Trenton Road after receiving a call. There they saw a 19-year-old man who had several stab wounds lying on the floor. The girlfriend of the victim told investigators that the suspect, later identified as Rivas, is her ex-boyfriend.

Investigators learned that Rivas had attacked the couple and the male victim escaped by running into a nearby field. Rivas then used the victim’s car and attempted to run him over, the release stated.

The male victim was able to make it to the IHOP where he waited for arrive. He was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Rivas crashed the victims car and fled in his own vehicle. He was found in Alamo, Texas where he was arrested.