BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager was arrested after police say he fired a gun several times, pointed it at a woman holding a child and evaded arrest.

Luis Alberto Saavedra, 17, was arrested on several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, abandon/endangering a child, discharging a firearm, evading arrest and possession of Xanax.

Brownsville police received calls of shots fired at the 100 block of Central Blvd. Witnesses told officers that a red Camaro was in the area when two shots were fired. Officers made contact with the victims, who told officers that the driver of the Camaro pointed a gun at them while one of the victims was holding a child in her arms.

While on the scene, another shot was fired at the 500 block of W. Washington involving the same vehicle.

An officer then located the vehicle traveling on W. 8th Street and attempted to make a traffic stop. The Camaro refused to stop and officers continued to follow it.

The vehicle came to a stop at Belthair Street.

The driver, Saavedra, was taken into custody, and during a custodial search, officers located Xanax inside his pockets.

Saavedra was arraigned on Feb. 11 on the following charges: