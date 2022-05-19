BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a woman connected to a series of burglaries.

Meranda Monique Gonzalez, 19, was linked to a series of burglaries in the Los Vecinos Subdivision.

Gonzalez was seen on surveillance footage in a ski mask breaking into vehicles alongside Vandeizel Lee Torres.

Torres was arrested on 11 counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and THC oil, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and prohibited weapon on April 29.

Once Gonzalez’s identity was confirmed, a warrant was issued for her arrest.

On Wednesday, Gonzalez was detained by Cameron County Sheriff’s Department.

Brownsville PD Auto Theft Task Force took custody and charged Gonzalez with multiple counts of burglary. Her charges are as followed: