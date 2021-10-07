Teddy Bear Clinic returns to the Children’s Museum of Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Children’s Museum of Brownsville (CMB) announced the return of the Teddy Bear Clinic.

The museum’s news release said children can bring their own teddy bear or any stuffed animal of their choice. The clinic is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The museum said the bear or stuffed animal will undergo a variety of health exams on behalf of local medical and health professionals.

The medical professionals will give the benefit of their knowledge and experience in a variety of health-related areas.

The CMB said as the clinic progresses, the children will learn that taking care of their health sometimes involves help.

As their stuffed companions complete their exams medical professionals can show the importance of check-ups and ease any fears.

The Teddy Bear Clinic will feature professionals from the city of Brownsville Health & Wellness Department, the Maternal & Child Health Department, and the Brownsville Police Department.