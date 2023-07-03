Zoho, a software development company, plans to build a corporate campus near the Champion Lakes Golf Course. Image courtesy of the City of McAllen.

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A technology company plans to build a corporate campus in McAllen that may create several hundred jobs.

Zoho, a software development company, plans to build a corporate campus near the Champion Lakes Golf Course.

The City of McAllen owns the nearly 98-acre property, which is being used as a disc golf course. Zoho met with neighbors about the proposal last week.

“Nothing is final yet, but we are excited about the potential to deepen our roots and expand our operations in McAllen in a way that benefits the entire community,” Zoho said in a statement. “We will continue to work with the city to ensure that any development is in the best interests of everyone involved.”

Zoho, which sells software for everything from email to project management, is based in Chennai, India. The company’s U.S. headquarters is located on a 375-acre farm southeast of Austin.

About 16 people from McAllen applied for jobs at Zoho when the company opened the Austin office, said Keith Patridge, the president and CEO of the McAllen Economic Development Corp.

“They were some of their best employees,” Patridge said. “So, they said: ‘Where is this McAllen?’”

Zoho agreed to open a McAllen office.

“We see people move from smaller cities and towns for opportunities, which often forces them to leave their hometowns, their families and community, and where they put down roots, because the ‘best’ jobs are typically located in large, expensive cities. It’s an incredibly difficult decision to make for most people,” Raju Vegesna, the chief evangelist at Zoho, said in an April 2022 news release.

That’s why at Zoho, opening offices like in McAllen is important to us. It brings opportunity to people, not the other way around. This gives individuals the power to maintain, support and give back to the community and lifestyle they most cherish, all the while having access to a great job that can support both.”

After a year in McAllen, the company decided to build a corporate campus for Rio Grande Valley employees, Patridge said, modeled on the farm near Austin.

Zoho reviewed several locations before selecting a property on Ware Road across from the Champion Lakes Golf Course.

Patridge said the company would build on about eight acres and maintain the remaining green space.

Zoho would build a hacienda-style office with a large courtyard, Patridge said, which could become home to several hundred employees.

“These are good paying jobs,” said McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos. “We’re pretty excited about it.”

The City of McAllen owns the land, which is zoned agricultural-open space.

After checking with Zoho, the city submitted a request to re-zone the property, according to documents released under the Texas Public Information Act.

Nearly 64 acres would be zoned for light industrial use. The remaining land, nearly 34 acres, would be zoned for general business use.

When the Planning and Zoning Commission met on March 21, not a single person spoke in support of the proposal to re-zone the property.

“We would like to continue to see it as a park,” said Raquel Oliva, who lives nearby. “Or, in this case, it’s for the disc golf course.”

The property, which is located in a flood zone, is home to javelinas and rare birds.

“It’s also a residential area for us,” Oliva said. “To have the infringement of business lights, noise, to come into our residential area, I think would be grievous.”

Attorney Victoria Guerra of McAllen urged the city to protect the disc golf course and surrounding land.

“The city doesn’t need the loss of another green space,” Guerra said. “We need greater green space. In fact, green space is what brings people to our city.”

McAllen did not provide the public with any information about how the property would be used, said Joe Califa, who ran for City Commission in 2019, or what prompted the re-zoning request.

“They’re asking you to zone the property now without knowing what’s going to happen,” Califa said. “It’s like: ‘Just trust us.’”

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend disapproval of the re-zoning request. Members of the City Commission will make the final decision.

After the vote, Zoho decided to hold a community meeting about the proposal.

“We appreciated the opportunity to participate in the recent neighborhood meeting to hear concerns about the city’s potential sale of land to our company,” Zoho said in a statement. “We understand that there are a variety of perspectives on this issue, and we are committed to working with the city to explore all possible options.”