PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Youth baseball team, Team RGV, wins the Pony-13 International World Series in Modesto, California.

Team RGV faced competition from across the globe in the tournament, including the Dominican Republic and Mexico. The 13-U squad won the South Zone in Houston two weeks prior to qualify for the tournament.

Javier Garcia, pitcher, threw a no-hitter in the semi–final game to send Team RGV to the championship. In the championship game, the team put 4 runs across in the bottom of the second inning. That was all they needed as they defeated Monterey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, 4-2.

Garcia was also named Most Valuable Player in the tournament thanks to his 0.00 ERA through the four games Team RGV played. The experience for the players and coaches was unforgettable.

“It’s a good experience to go up there and do something like that,” said JD Garza, catcher. “I hope others can do that too.”

“It was good,” said Alexis Lopez, shortstop. “Once I got the medals, I was happy because I did it once in Pennsylvania, and I was happy do to do it again in California.”

“I’m proud of the kids. The hard work you can see it. They work the whole year on conditioning, pitching, defense, which is hard for them,” said Ruben Lopez, coach.