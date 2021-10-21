Teal Pumpkin Project: A memorable Halloween for kids who can’t eat candy

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One in thirteen children deal with food allergies and the teal pumpkin signifies there are alternatives to candy available for trick or treaters.

According to the Food Allergy Research & Education Corporation (FARE), Teal Pumpkin Project participants place a teal-colored pumpkin on their doorstep for trick or treaters to see.

Once those trick or treaters make their way to the doorstep, they can expect to receive the following items:

glow sticks

braceletes

stickers

crayons

slinkies

markers

notepads

bubbles

All of these items can be found at local stores. According to FARE, having fun alternatives are important because an allergic reaction can potentially put a child in a life-threatening situation.

While there is a large number of participants in some areas, Texas is one of the locations that does not have much engagement with the Teal Pumpkin Project.

Courtesy: foodallergy.org

Adding yourself to the Teal Pumpkin Project map is simple, all that is required is your home address or street which helps families plan ahead on where to go during Halloween.