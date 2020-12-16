Teachers union raising concerns over return to classroom after winter break

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Winter break is just around the corner, but educators are already thinking about students returning to the classrooms in January.

On Tuesday afternoon, McAllen Independent School District joined more than two dozen other districts across an eight county region, asking the state to approve a waiver for additional weeks of remote learning.

The COVID-19 Emergency On-Campus Attendance Plan, which would allow districts up to four weeks of remote learning, if COVID-19 cases spike above a hospitalization rate of 15 percent.

Remote learning would continue for 100 percent of families, while some on campus instruction, with rapid COVID-19 testing.

Union officials say they are pleased the district sees the need and are being proactive on the state level, but locally they have some concerns.

“The flexibility of having less personnel on campus, the way surrounding districts are doing it, because that way you have the opportunity of less spread.” said Sylvia Tanguma, President, McAllen American Federation of Teachers

Tanguma says they expect COVID-19 cases to rise, because of holiday gatherings over the winter break.

In January, union officials would like to see less people on campus. Currently McAllen ISD requires all teachers to be on campus, even if they are teaching students remotely.

While they say the current system is fair, they would like the district to give school staff options, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“See who wants to opt-in. After that if we don’t have enough for the amount of kids that we have on campus, then maybe we can do something like a rotating schedule. We would take turns, but so that we are not all on campus.” said Tanguma.

Tanguma says they understand some kids need to be on campus, but says having everyone on campus makes teachers susceptible to asymptomatic students and other teachers.

McAllen AFT also wants to make sure the district’s COVID-19 Dashboard is up to date, and students or classrooms quickly quarantined if necessary. Sufficient Personal Protective Equipment for staff including custodians, so they can continue to safely sanitize classrooms without risking their safety.

The union also would like to see an air filtration system at schools, which will provide air quality control, to prevent against COVID-19.

Because of the on-going pandemic, union officials also want to make sure the district is providing mental health services to everyone, including the community.