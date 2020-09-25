Teachers rally against schools re-opening as they ‘fear for their lives’

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — Teachers and supporters for the Weslaco Independent School District (ISD) had a caravan ride around the administration office in protest of face-to-face learning on Thursday.

Weslaco ISD is expected to start phase one of re-opening next Monday.

Former teacher, Jesse Treviño met other people at Gibson Park in Weslaco to show their support.

“They’re expected to show up at school Monday and you know they fear for their lives,” said Treviño.

Teacher Julie Valdez-Perez says her fear began when her questions weren’t answered.

“It came up after certain questions arose and there were no defiant answers,” she said. “The school district is taking cues from TEA [Teachers Education Agency] but it really didn’t inspire much confidence and much in terms of safety protocol, in terms of keeping our safety and diligence. You know it kind of felt like it wasn’t enough.”

She is taking her safety in her own hands and by her own personal protection equipment (PPE).

“I’m not depending on the school for anything, I’ll buy my own PPE,” said Valdez-Perez.

Although, the TEA made a statement about if school systems that need more than an additional four-week extended transition would email them.

Weslaco also sent out an email saying they bought more than half a million face shields, along with gloves, sanitizer and gowns. However, teachers are still feeling unsafe for school on Monday.

TEA email: waivers@tea.texas.gov.