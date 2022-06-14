RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – After the school shooting in Uvalde, some teachers in the valley are not only dealing with students’ mental health issues but their own tools. However, school districts are trying to step up in this time of need.

P.S. Garza Elementary School 3rd Grade teacher Juan Garcia says how he has felt more heartache this year after the shooting in Uvalde.

“It broke my heart because these kids were you know innocent kids,” said Garcia.

Although Garcia says he went back to work, he did struggle to try to explain to his students what happened.

“Well, the challenge was explaining to the kids what happened, you know they didn’t understand, and making sure they’re safe,” said Garcia.

For Brownsville ISD special education teacher Veronica Borrego, she says it’s been nerve-racking returning to teaching.

“Anxiety has been really high. Just fear being nervous, being anxious about being the person in charge of making sure that all these little people in your classroom are okay,” said Borrego.

Since the shooting in Uvalde, they say they remain on the lookout for any signs of students struggling.

“Mental health is a big issue nowadays, and sometimes you just have to see where they are at mentally,” said Garcia.

However, they both say it’s not just students’ mental health they are managing but also their own.

“We do have programs through our insurance that offer services. We also have a place within our district free of charge to meet with counselors,” said Borrego.

Meanwhile, Donna ISD they are working fast to hire licensed professional counselors (LPC) for their employees.

“They will start in July. So, the LPC will be focused on employees. It won’t only be mental health, but it’s also their well-being physically, finding resources,” said Dr. Melanie Balladro, Donna ISD Social and Emotional Learning Supervisor.

Garcia says having this option available now is more crucial than ever.

“I think it’s a great idea that they’re bringing on licensed professional counselors for staff because teachers deal with a lot of stress, and now being able to talk to somebody that’s a professional, they can handle it and tell us how to handle it,” said Garcia.