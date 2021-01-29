Teacher urges for vaccine before resuming in-person classes

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — When the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines began, many teachers expressed they should be part of the groups scheduled to get the vaccine first.

McAllen Independent School District (ISD) Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez has previously said due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, they have a vast majority of teachers working from home until February 15.

Teacher and McAllen’sAmerica Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Sylvia Tanguma says that is a good thing, but she has concerns about in-person teaching.

“We need to realize and understand that students are going sick, and teachers are getting sick and other personnel on campus are getting sick and infected, and honestly, you want us to go back, and we want to go back then do something for us,” said Tanguma.

She understands McAllen ISD Superintendent is doing the best he can but adds the district needs help, mentioning the county should assist.

Tanguma says they already aren’t included in groups 1A and 1B for the vaccine, and it has been hard for a teacher that fits in those groups to get the vaccine because of the hours.

“Because we are at home teaching, we are unable to get into those lines and if we go to spend the night to do an overnight to try to be one of the first ones in line, then we are missing class the following morning,” said Tanguma.

She adds if teachers have to go back to teaching in person, then Hidalgo County should do something for eligible school personnel to get the vaccine.

Tanguma says it is hard to stay completely focused on their student’s learning when they are also trying to not get infected.