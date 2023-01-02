BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Transparency and equal treatment is why one teacher union is demanding a forensic audit of the Brownsville Independent School District after recently receiving a clean one.

The Association of Brownsville Educators says the recent audit does not cover enough and that the district’s financial records should be looked at again.

“We’re asking for a forensic audit, because we believe the district needs to be fiscally responsible to the taxpayers, to the employees, and completely transparent on where all the funding goes to in the district,” Ida Abeldano, organizer for the Association of Brownsville Educators said.

This comes after the Brownsville Independent School District announced that it received a clean audit from an external auditor on its 2022 financial statements.

The Association of Brownsville Educators is concerned because the audit went up to June 30.

Abeldano says she is glad the district does annual audits, but more needs to be done.

“There was an interesting conversation because the item for the forensic audit did go before the board and there was a discussion between some of the board members there as to why they feel that the district needs to do a forensic audit,” Abeldano said.

Although no action was taken at the last regular school board meeting, at least two trustees said they support a forensic audit.

Trustee Eddie Garcia said although the district conducts internal audits regularly and when there are irregularities, action is taken. Garcia said he welcomes a forensic audit.

ValleyCentral reached out to BISD for comment.