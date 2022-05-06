PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Two Rio Grande Valley Librarians have been selected for the Teach for America Leadership Academy.

Two Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) Librarians have been selected to participate in the program.

Narda Lugo from Raul Yzaguirre Middle School and Amy Marquez from PSJA Collegiate High School Program will be part of a select group of educators attending this program in partnership with Harvard Graduate School of Education.

Lugo and Marquez expressed their gratitude for their acceptance and excitement they have for the program.

We are ecstatic about the opportunity to represent PSJA ISD in this new venture… We will be able to engage with relevant problems of practice that address common challenges of instructional leadership, as well as join active fellow educators to grow in our leadership roles and practice our newly learned knowledge. Narda Lugo

We are very grateful and excited for the opportunity to learn and grow as leaders in our profession with RSLA… Pursuing an Instructional Leadership Certificate through Harvard is a dream come true for us. We are committed to giving back to our PSJA community by implementing the best practices we learn that will support our students and staff. Amy Marquez

RSLA is a yearlong all-expenses paid fellowship open to all educators that offers participants a unique opportunity to build a network of peers working in similar contexts, while exploring their strengths, and building skills to become effective leaders, according to Teach for America.

The two PSJA librarians will have the option to earn a fully paid Instructional Leadership Certification from the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

According to the release, educators will also get to experience three cycles of impactful virtual professional development including: in person gatherings and school visits in rural communities once or twice during the fellowship; one-on-one leadership coaching; continuous participant-driven application of learning to impact participant’s school community.

Lastly, the school district congratulated the two employees in a statement from the Superintendent.