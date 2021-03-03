Cameron County Reaction

TEA: schools’ mask policy will not change

by: Samantha Garza

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — Texas Education Agency announced their guidance for COVID-19 safety procedures after Governor Greg Abbott rescinded the mask mandate on Tuesday.

The TEA announced that the public school system’s current practices on face coverings will continue the same:

–Every student, teacher, or staff member shall wear a face covering over their mouth and nose when inside a school building, facility, or when on outdoor space on school property where social distancing is not feasible.

The mask requirement does not apply to the following:

— Children under 10 years old, except if the school system determines it is developmentally appropriate.
— Any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents the use of a mask.
— While consuming food or drinks, or while sitting in a dining area to eat or drink.
–Any person outdoors engaging in physical activity while maintaining a safe distance from other people not in the same household.
— Any person giving a speech for a broadcast or to an audience.

Local school boards have full authority to determine their mask policy, according to a press release sent Wednesday.

During instances where wearing a mask is not practical, like non-UIL athletic or extracurricular activities, schools must require students teachers, and staff to wear face-covering while entering and exiting the facility.

To see the full public health guidance, click here.

