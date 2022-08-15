The Texas Education Agency released 2022 accountability ratings for all school districts and campuses across the state. It is the first reported to be issued since 2019 due to COVID-19.

The TEA says 1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses were rated this year, with returns showing promising signs of progress in Texas’s efforts to catch students up academically.

The ratings show 25% of districts and 33% of campuses improve their letter grade from 2019. In addition, 18% of high-poverty campuses in Texas were rated an A.

“These results show our state’s significant investment in the post-pandemic academic recovery of Texas public school students is bearing fruit,” said Texas Education Commissioner, Mike Morath. “I’m grateful for the driving force behind this year’s success: our teachers and local school leaders. Statewide policy in Texas continues to remain focused on meeting the needs of students, with an accountability system that supports high expectations, robust tutoring supports, rigorous curricular resources, and an investment in evidence-based training for our teachers.”

The find out how your child’s school rated CLICK HERE.