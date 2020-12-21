TEA assists Mission CISD to help with electronic device needs

Mission, Texas (KVEO)—The Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) reached an agreement on Friday with the Texas Education Agency and members from Operation Connectivity that will avoid the district losing millions of dollars worth of electronic devices.

Mission CISD was working on getting electronic devices for their students, but were at risk of losing $3 million of money that would have been reimbursed through the CARES Act.

Superintendent for Mission CISD Dr. Carol G. Perez said the district was trying to purchase devices so they would be ready for remote virtual instruction for the fall and spring semesters.

Perez said an issue they are having to deal with is the backlog in electronic devices, which lead them to miss the deadline.

A spokesperson with the TEA said Monday, that because of the delays MCISD incurred through its own supplier, TEA leveraged the supplier it partnered with during Operation Connectivity’s bulk purchase program to get the district 7,250 chromebooks.

The district will receive those devices later this week, according to the TEA.

Those devices will be eligible for reimbursement, because they were delivered before the December 30 deadline.

The TEA said the district is still waiting on other devices through its original supplier.

“With regard to the deadline, I want to make note that it is not an arbitrary one determined by TEA but instead one determined by federal statute.” said the TEA.

District officials said they were able to complete device order changes, some cancellations, and swaps that should enable them to receive what is needed to meet student’s immediate needs and meet the TEA delivery deadline of Dec. 30, for the reimbursement program.

“While this will not match the original orders placed by the district months ago, it will meet the immediate instructional needs of students and keep the district from dipping into other instructional funding to meet those needs, ” said Mission CISD in a written statement.