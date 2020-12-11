TEA pauses grading system, TSTA calling for cancelation of STAAR test

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) is pausing their A-F grading system for the 2020-21 school year. Many educators and associations are asking for more to be done when it comes to the STAAR testing.

“Our educators know what happens every single day in that classroom, not just that one day for the test,” said Ovidia Molina, President of the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA).

Molina adds this standardized test will only put more pressure on students and teachers and will not be able to compare to years before, which is why they want changes to be made

“We’re asking for more freedom for our teachers to develop assessments that they can use, we do it everyday we set up plans our lessons to see where our students are,” said Molina.

TEA said in a statement their decision to pause their grading system was due to the ongoing struggles of COVID-19. The American Federation of Teachers (AFT) said this will alleviate some pressure from teachers and students but is still not enough.

“For the state to say that they are doing away or that they are pausing this A-F accountability system and then do nothing about the STAAR test, I think there is a discrepancy there,” said Clarissa Riojas, Vice President of the McAllen AFT.

TEA said the STAAR test is still going to be given but will not be used for accountability purposes this school year. This is raising concerns over those who have chosen to do remote learning.

“We also have parents that have been contacting us to say ‘My child is a remote learner and I want to continue to have them as a remote learner and the state is not giving me an option’,” said Molina.

While the TEA has not announced exactly how the STAAR test will be given, educators are hoping they cancel the test for the safety of the students.