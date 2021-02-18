TEA offering school districts option to cancel classes in week following winter storm

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — In light of this week’s winter storm that has left Texans without power, internet, or water for days, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) is offering school districts flexibility in adjusting their schedules.

According to a release, school districts will be able to implement one of three options for the week of Monday, February 22 to Friday, February 26 if effects from the storm are still impacting the area.

The first option school districts can choose is to offer in-person instruction next week and continue operations as normal.

The second option available is for districts to move classes 100 percent online if a district is still facing infrastructure damage or power outages. Schools will have to submit a waiver to the TEA to process this.

Lastly, if the infrastructure damages and power outages are affecting the district’s ability to provide remote instruction, school districts may cancel classes for the entire week. Districts will have to submit a waiver request for this as well.