TEA: Less than half-a-percent of students returning to schools have contracted COVID-19

AUSTIN — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released data concerning COVID-19 cases in public schools over the course of the first weeks of school instruction on Thursday.

The data, released in conjunction with the Department of State Health Services (DSHS), states that 2,344 students have reported COVID-19 cases at Texas public schools.

An estimated 1.1 million students have been on campus for instruction since the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year in Texas.

These numbers equate that less than one percent of students attending in-person instruction have contracted COVID-19 at Texas public schools.

On-campus staff COVID-19 cases have totaled 2,175 so far, according to the data.

In August, the TEA announced that they would be tracking COVID-19 cases in public schools across the state.

Each Monday, school districts submit any COVID-19 cases they have been made aware of over the course of the week.

The website with the TEA and DSHS data can be found here.