TEA launches new tracking system for COVID-19 positive cases in schools

by: Nathaniel Puente

TEXAS – The Texas Education Agency (TEA) and Department of State Health Services (DSHS) are starting a new tracking system to monitor COVID-19 cases in schools across Texas.

Public schools across the state will report COVID-19 cases to the DSHS, who will report that information to the public so that residents are aware of COVID-19 cases at schools.

This tracking system will ensure that COVID-19 cases are accounted for in public schools across the state beginning in September.

TEA is working with superintendents across the state to finalize a plan for each campus to report their COVID-19 cases to the DSHS.

“Having this knowledge and being able to publicly share the accumulated case totals from schools in a single place covering the entire state of Texas will help us to further support the health and safety of all Texans,” said the TEA in a release.

