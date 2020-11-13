TEA: Districts can terminate remote learning for struggling students

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—New guidance by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) will allow districts to remove a student from remote learning if they are struggling academically, and be forced back into the classroom.

Officials with TEA say they updated the guidance because some districts across the state wanted this an an option.

According to the new guidance issued last week, districts have the option to discontinue remote learning if a student’s attendance or academic performance in one or more classes is putting them at significant risk of a severe learning loss.

“If a student has a class average of 70 and below they can remove learning. If a student has 3 or more unexcused absences during a grading period, they can take away the remote learning for that student.” Says Sylvia Tanguma, President, McAllen American Teachers Federation

Tanguma says if parents or students are stuggling they should ask for help.

“Parents can get help from the districts, where teachers can remotely teach them or tutor them aside from the regular classroom. We are tutoring before school after school.” Says Tanguma

Students can even be placed in small groups for more indiviualized attention.

Before district can make a student return to classsroom instruction there are a series of steps they must follow. A form must be sumitted to TEA, and parents must be given a 2 week notice before requiring a student to return.

Parents may agree, or they can appeal by submitting a medical expemption or by requesting a transition meeting with the district.

TEA officials also say this new guidance is completely optional, and not a requirement.

Districts can even be be more lenient with the rules to include a class average of 65 or below and 4 or more unexcused absences.

Local school districts like Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District says if a student is struggling the principal will reach out to parents and recommend a student return to class, but ultimately it’s the parents decision.

Officials at Mission Consolidated Independent School District and Browsville Independent School District says they are currently evaluating the new guidance.

McAllen ISD says they could possibly enforce the new guidance, but poing to the many resources available and say they will always act with the students best interest in mind.

If you would like to read the guidance for yourself you can click here and scroll to page 19.