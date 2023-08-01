PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Education Agency held a committee meeting Monday to discuss the La Joya Board of Managers.

Members of the La Joya community filled the Peñitas Public Library to get answers on what the board of managers’ roles would be in the district.

Steve Lecholop, the Texas Education Agency Deputy Commissioner of Governance said the purpose of the meeting was to get more applicants from the city to apply.

Lecholop said if TEA Commissioner Mike Morath decides to appoint the board of managers, the TEA would not oversee the day-to-day operations, instead the appointed board that consists of community members would take control.

The current board of trustees would remain elected officials but would have no control over decisions made by the board of managers, instead, they would only serve as advisors.

Roberto Zamora is a current board of trustees member. He attended the committee meeting and welcomes the help of the TEA.

Lecholop said Commissioner Morath will make a decision in October.