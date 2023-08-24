BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath was in the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday.

Accompanied at Brownsville Independent School District superintendent Rene Gutierrez, Morath visited Stillman Middle School to celebrate the start of the 2023-2024 school year. He sat in on classes, watching the students take part in different projects.

He also spoke with a number of teachers on campus.

Morath says the academic progress the state is seeing in the Rio Grande Valley is extraordinary, saying the Brownsville school district in particular is one of the top three highest performing school systems in the state.

“I was so excited to be here at Stillman. The work that you see in the classrooms at this school. When I get to walk into a classroom, here, I see clear masters of the craft, molding eager young minds with starting with love as a precondition of anything that happens, but also working with rigor.”

Morath said there are nine thousand schools in Texas with 5.5 million students.

“But I wanted to come here, to Stillman because of what we see in terms of the excellence that the teachers provide and the administration in what the kids do.”

“And you see it the moment you walk in the school, you see it walking the halls. The culture of excellence with high levels of discipline and love is extraordinary.”

This was commissioners first school visit of the new school year. He will be visiting classrooms and speaking with students and teachers in schools across the state.