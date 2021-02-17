TEA approves schools to apply for waivers to cancel classes in coming days due to weather

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Due to the ongoing weather crisis throughout Texas, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) is allowing school districts to submit waivers to cancel classes in the next few days.

According to TEA, school districts can submit “missed school day waiver” requests to the TEA if their area is experiencing widespread power outages.

An advisory sent to school districts across Texas states that districts will have to submit the waiver following the weather event’s passing.

Districts were originally limited to only three missed school days without having to make them up, however, this circumstance has required the TEA to rescind this decision and allow school districts additional days off without makeup dates.

The TEA is continuing to monitor this situation and work to best support school districts.