TEA approves Donna ISD for Teacher Incentive Allotment Designation

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—The Texas Education Agency (TEA) announced Thursday Donna ISD, along with three other public school systems, has been approved for a Local Designation System as part of the Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA).

Approximately $43 million will be generated and paid out to more than 4,600 deserving designated teachers.

Donna ISD, San Antonio ISD, School of Science and Technology (San Antonio), and School of Science and Technology Discovery (Leon Valley) join 26 school systems that were approved to become Local Designation Systems last year.

Donna ISD Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez told the TEA he is thrilled that his district of 13,800 students has been selected for this revolutionary program.

“As a small, high-poverty district, this is exciting news because TIA will enable us to reward, retain, and recruit highly effective teachers to our district,” told Azaiez to the TEA.

