TCU School of Music offers PSJA ISD student full-tuition scholarship

PHARR, Texas — On Thursday the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD) announce that Senior Catherine DiGrazia has been selected as a Chancellor’s Scholar in Music.

DiGrazia was awarded this prestigious scholarship by the Texas Christian University School of Music for her post-secondary education for fall 2021.

According to the district’s news release, the Chancellor’s Scholarship in Music provides full-tuition for eight semesters of undergraduate study and has a value of more than $206,000.

DiGrazia was selected from a large pool of academically and musically talented students. To be eligible for the scholarship, students must have a 4.0 GPA and an ACT score of 34.

“To me, this award means freedom. Freedom of mind, finances, and doubt. This award has brought my parents confidence and ease, which in turn puts my mind at peace too,” said DiGrazia. “I am capable and worthy. God is watching over me, and He guided me towards this school.”

In addition, DiGrazia will be graduating with an Associate Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies through the PSJA ISD Early College Program in partnership with South Texas College. She is ranked 7th in her graduating class, said the district.

Due to her passion for singing and the impact PSJA educators had on her life, DiGrazia shared planning to continue pursuing music at the graduate level, said the district’s news release.