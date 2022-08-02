BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the tax-free weekend approaching, Sunrise Mall in Brownsville announced they will be offering the public clothing, footwear, and backpacks for all their back-to-school needs.

The mall’s news release advises shoppers to make a list. Write down all clothing, footwear, school supplies, and essential needs along with sizes.

“The sales tax holiday is a chance for families to save money on qualifying purchases while supporting the local economy”, said Veronica Baca, Marketing Director for Sunrise Mall.

Also, visit the Texas Comptroller’s list of clothing, footwear, and other items that must be priced under $100 that qualify for an exemption, said the news release.

Sunrise Mall will be open during normal business hours on Friday, August 5th and Saturday, August 6th from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, August 7th from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Department store hours may vary.

Baca added to follow the mall’s social media channels as they will be sharing some of the latest merchandise and special promotions throughout the weekend.