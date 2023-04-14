HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The deadline to file your taxes for 2023 is April 18. Tax expert David Perez visited with ValleyCentral Studios to discuss what we need to know when filing taxes at the last minute.

Perez says there are different changes this tax season, “Over the last two years, we’ve seen an influx of people filing early and more often. In this last year, obviously, with the changes now we don’t have so many, let’s call it incentives by the government for filing early, like stimulus payments or Child Tax Credit advances.”

The IRS is seeing fewer returns than in previous years and is also seeing people who owe more money.

“It’s a big shift because, in the last two years, people had more money than they’ve ever had in their lives. Now the IRS is saying, well, there are a lot more people who owe money than ever before,” said Perez.

What documents do taxpayers need to bring when filing?

“Typically, it’s just reporting income documents. 1099’s, W-2’s, wage statements of any sort,” said Perez. “If they go to school then tuition statements, or for retirees, retirement account contributions.”

And finally, for those first-time tax filers, what do they need to know?

“Do not file late! If you file late, which is after April 18 for 2023, you should file an extension. Because an extension gives you more time to file your return, not an extension to pay. If you don’t file this, you get a 5% penalty every month on the unpaid balance.”

For more information on filing or to request an extension, visit the IRS.