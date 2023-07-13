McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen tattoo artist was arrested after a minor posing as an adult got a tattoo without her parent’s consent, documents detail.

Edith Cuthbertson was arrested on a charge of tattoo regulation requirements, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A probable cause affidavit stated that on March 22, the mother of a 14-year-old girl reported to police that her daughter got a tattoo without her permission.

The mother told police that when she confronted Cuthbertson, she apologized and told her the girl claimed to be 19 years old.

Police spoke with the 14-year-old girl, who said she went in an Uber without her mother’s consent and signed a contract stating that she was 19 years old. She said the artist never asked for identification.

When investigators spoke with Cuthbertson, she said she originally requested a $50 payment and identification. The girl said her wallet had been stolen and did not have an ID, but asked if she could send a birth certificate instead. Cuthbertson agreed and asked if she had sent it, to which the girl replied, yes.

“Mrs. Cuthbertson stated she was in a rush to finish because she needed to pick up her kids, so she did not verify that the birth certificate had been sent,” the affidavit stated.

Additionally, Cuthbertson told police that the girl arrived with “a lot of makeup” and she did not think she was a minor, the document states.

Cuthbertson said she was surprised the girl’s mother was upset about the tattoo, because the payments came from her Cash App, and the girl commented on how happy she would be about it.

Cuthbertson was booked on a $1,000 bond and released the following day.