HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A tanker trailer flipped over near a grassy area at Port of Harlingen.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Cemetery Road and FM 106. The Coastal Transport Co. 18-wheeler came to rest just off the side of the road.

ValleyCentral reached out to the Harlingen Police Department for a comment and are waiting for their response.

Cemetery Road remains closed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.