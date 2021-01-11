Tamaulipas reports first case of new coronavirus strain

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The Tamaulipas government confirmed on Sunday the entry of an international traveler infected with the new strain of coronavirus, known as B117.
According to a news release, state officials said the infected person arrived to Matamoros on Dec. 29 from Mexico city.
“Being confirmed to COVID-19 and according to the regulations, the Federation was requested to process the sample in order to rule out the carriage of strains not known in the country.” reads the release, “The result was positive for the new variant of SARS-CoV-2, which appeared for the first time in mid-September in the United Kingdom and which has become the predominant variant in that country.”
Secretary of state health Gloria Molina Gamboa, specified that travelers and the flight crew were immediately notified. Gamboa said they all resulted in negative results.