HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sometimes we tend to forget to care for our mental health.

But while we might not immediately see a change, mental health can take a huge toll on our everyday life.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, 29% of people had planned to adopt New Year’s resolutions related to mental health, and most people attributed their stress to finances and the uncertainty of what’s ahead.

“Start by talking with your family about what you feel like is going on or ask them if they’ve noticed that anything’s been different about you or how you’ve been feeling so they can give you their input,” child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Alcides Almador said. “Because sometimes it’s easier for our families to start to notice [and say] I’ve noticed that you haven’t been doing well for the past few weeks, but I haven’t brought up the subject to you since you hadn’t said anything.”

If you feel like you cannot cope with the stress that you are facing, seek professional help by calling your mental health helpline or getting in touch with your counselor or doctor.

According to the National Library of Medicine, exercise improves mental health by reducing anxiety, depression, and negative mood and by improving self-esteem and cognitive function. Exercise has also been found to alleviate symptoms such as low self-esteem and social withdrawal.

Starting a workout routine can be hard, so start small by taking a short walk or even taking the stairs instead of the elevator. Small changes lead to big progress.

Talking with your physician to find the right workout routine can also be a great way to start. It will ensure you are doing exercises that are safe for you, especially if you have a pre-existing condition.

“It’s important that people start with the why,” internal medical physician Dr. Christopher Romero said. “Come up with a goal of why they want to change and improve your health in this coming year. That’ll help keep that motivation as you hit the highs and lows of going through an exercise and eating routine. So, figure out what that drive is for yourself.”