Tabletop gaming growing in popularity

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO)—With new video game consoles selling out quickly, it might seem like video games are all anyone is playing, but that’s not the case.

The tabletop gaming community in the Rio Grande Valley is booming.

“People still need social contact with people. you still wanna kind of sit down and hang with people in a real environment,” said Da Xie, the owner of Game Inc gaming shop.

“The Valley has a lot more gamers than you initially realize, everybody is like half an hour to an hour away haha,” said Da Xie.

Da Xie says distance isn’t too much of a deterrent for people wishing to game in person and he’d like to see more gaming shops like his pop up in the area.

“I think that there are definitely some regions here, because its so spread out, it doesn’t have something in a decent drivable distance,” said Xie.

For some, its a way to relax and for others it is a way to sharp.

“Just having an escape and a game for an hour or two… really just calms your head,” said Jerry Augilar, a tabletop gaming enthusiast.

“And that’s pretty much what every game is. its a big problem, and trying to solve how to get over it,” said Rudy Martinez, a fan of Magic the Gathering.

Da says part of the popularity is how involved tabletop gaming can be, and the connections you can make with people.

“There’s a large amount of time that allows me to be at home on the hobby aspect of it,” said Xie.

“A lot of unexplainable things that add up to the total effect that you, ya know, only get by being face to face,” said Xie.

The reception for tabletop gaming has certainly changed.

“I think if you tell people,” Xie adds, “that you do tabletop gaming its like ‘wow nice, you’re not in front of a screen all day.’ you know? like good for you!”