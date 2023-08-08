EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral headed back to the scene of the Sunday’s shooting at El Antro nightclub in Edinburg.

A neighbor says the nightclub is relatively new and another one nearby was shut down beforehand.

The man lives less than a block from this nightclub and says he has been working with the county and local leaders or law enforcement to handle the loud music and other issues – prior to the shooting.

“We’re very concerned, myself and my neighbors. There’s about five families that have grouped with me trying to get the county to put an ordinance,” the anonymous neighbor said. “And then, also the capacity of the crowd that hangs around there. They’re here until five o’clock in the morning.”

The Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission (TABC) says that because the nightclub is a BYOB facility, they do not have the authority to raid El Antro.

“Under a state law, there is not a TABC requirement that you have a permit to sell alcohol if you offer it as a BYOB. Because, essentially, what you are doing is allowing people to consume the alcohol that they brought. You’re not actually selling the alcohol to them,” Chris Porter a TABC spokesman in Austin told ValleyCentral.

Though TABC does not have the authority to raid a place like El Antro, they do have the authority to call local law enforcement.

“Certainly, they can contact TABC. If it’s a business that does not have a TABC permit, what we will do is turn that information over to the local police or local sheriff’s office and then if they require assistance, we’re happy to help,” Porter explained.

TABC says they are on hand and available to assist with an investigation into a business that it hasn’t licensed.