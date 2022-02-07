MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral)- Gov. Greg Abbott has declared vaccine mandates illegal in Texas. However private companies like T-Mobile are enforcing one for COVID-19.

An email sent to T-Mobile employees on January 28, stated workers will have until April 2 to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and obtain a “Magenta Pass.” Any employee that does not have proof of vaccination will be terminated.

Email from T-Mobile to employees

For call center employees, the deadline to show proof of at least the first dose is February 21 before being put on unpaid leave.

ValleyCentral spoke with an unvaccinated T-Mobile employee at a call center who said, “It’s sad to see. It’s causing a lot of I guess stress. It’s very emotional for a lot of people. People are already considering leaving. They feel like they’re letting their families down.”

The employee asked we conceal their identity.

They stated they loved their job because overall it was a good work environment as well as good pay, but since the mandate, they feel it has created a “division between unvaccinated and vaccinated employees.”

In a statement T-Mobile sent to ValleyCentral, the company said:

We understand that this is a deeply personal decision for some employees but we believe that taking this step will put us in the best position to protect our T-Mobile community.

“Mobile experts” that work at T-Mobile retail stores who are in contact with customers and could be more at risk of getting COVID-19 are not required to get vaccinated, however.

In the initial email sent to employees informing them of the mandate, T-Mobile said”

In Retail, where we don’t have control of who enters, our Mobile Experts have served customers incredibly well throughout the pandemic. We’ll continue to take precautions like masking and encourage Mobile Experts to be vaccinated, but not require it. We will also be encouraging regular testing.

Dallas Gutierrez, an attorney with Villalobos Law Firm told ValleyCentral enforcing a vaccine mandate in Texas is currently not allowed, but there are loopholes for companies to legally fire an employee.

“We’re an at-will state. You’re allowed to fire someone at will for any reason you deem necessary,” added Gutierrez.

Although, the employee we spoke with doesn’t wish to get vaccinated.

“You get so dependent on that job and that income you’re making. Of course, it’s going to impact everybody in such a horrible manner, but if you have to choose between your own personal beliefs and your rights and you’re sacrificing that for a job, I mean morally, that’s just wrong, so a lot of people are going to end up having to take that loss.”

If employees make the decision to remain unvaccinated and are terminated, they will run the risk of not receiving unemployment benefits, but the Texas Workforce Commission said it is likely they will still receive unemployment benefits, according to Gutierrez. Each file will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

For now, the employee has filed for a religious exemption but said they filed for the exemption months ago. Adding that T-Mobile has stated they will expedite the process and let employees know if they’ve been approved or not by Feb. 21.

Employees are also able to file for a medical exemption, but Gutierrez said that’s one issue currently being litigated as employers legally cannot ask for medical information by HIPPA regulations.

According to Executive Order GA 40, businesses that do not comply with Abbott’s ruling against vaccine mandates are subject to a $1,000 fine.

To report a business for implementing a vaccine mandate, email the Texas Workforce Commission at vaccine_job_loss@twc.texas.gov or call 1 (800) 939-6631.